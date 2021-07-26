Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Major New Orleans hospitals pause non-urgent procedures as COVID cases surge

Louisiana Children’s Medical Center announced Monday that all its health facilities will...
Louisiana Children’s Medical Center announced Monday that all its health facilities will suspend non-essential surgeries and procedures that would result in overnight stays.(WVUE)
By FOX 8 Staff and Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - Non-urgent medical procedures were put on hold until the surge in COVID cases and hospitalizations decreases in south Louisiana.

WVUE-TV reports Louisiana Children’s Medical Center announced Monday that all its health facilities will suspend non-essential surgeries and procedures that would result in overnight stays.

The changes are effective Thursday.

Visitor policies have also been modified.

Patients who are not COVID positive will be limited to one visitor per day.

COVID-positive patients will not be allowed visitors unless they are in end-of-life care, hospice, or have a critical illness. Decisions will be made on a case-by-case basis and at the discretion of hospital staff.

Our Lady of the Lake, one of the state’s largest health providers out of Baton Rouge, reinstated similar policies earlier in the day.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mo. Attorney General Eric Schmitt discussed a multi-million dollar opioid settlement.
Missouri Attorney General to file suit over St Louis, St. Louis County mask mandates
Some counties in southern Illinois are at a state-issued COVID-19 “Warning Level."
COVID-19 cases rising in southern Illinois
Roughly 10 people entered the Rufus Red Hots hot dog eating contest in Cape Girardeau on...
Cape Girardeau restaurant hosts inaugural hot dog eating contest
Crews from Jonesboro, Tamms, Ullin and McClure Fire Departments responded to a building fire in...
Multiple crews respond to large building fire, Fire Marshal called to investigate
Fire crews from Cape Girardeau and Jackson responded to an early morning house fire on Ellis...
Crews respond to early morning house fire

Latest News

A Cape Girardeau elementary school looks to give students a more relaxing place to learn about...
Jefferson Elementary School to create sensory garden for students
Human remains were found in a wooded area in Marion, Ill. on Friday night, July 23.
Human remains found in wooded area in Marion, Ill.
The City of Jackson started setting up for Homecomers on Monday, July 26.
City of Jackson sets up for Homecomers
Scott and New Madrid Counties will be implementing new COVID-19 protocols for schools.
Scott and New Madrid Counties implement new COVID-19 protocols