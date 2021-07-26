Heartland Votes
The last week of July looks very typical for this time of year, hot and humid

By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Very hot and humid weather expected for the southern half of the Heartland this afternoon and evening. Feels like numbers there will be in the triple digits, with a few showers and thunderstorms possible too. The northern half of the area will remain dry, and get a little relief from the oppressive heat. Tuesday will be mainly dry and hot again, with temperatures topping out near 90. The hottest day of the week will be Thursday. Highs on Thursday will range from the mid to upper 90s. Feels like numbers will easily make it back into the triple digits area-wide. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will sneak back into the forecast Friday through the weekend which will help keep high temperatures mainly in the upper 80s.

