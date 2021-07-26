Jefferson Elementary School to create sensory garden for students

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau elementary school looks to give students a more relaxing place to learn about different plants, trees and vines.

“Brian Cook and I came up with the idea of turning the courtyard into a garden area last year,” said John Casebolt.

He is the fifth grade math and science teacher at Jefferson Elementary School in Cape Girardeau.

He said the sensory garden gives students a quiet space to experience nature and its senses.

“So sight, what do you see colors shapes things like that; sound, what all do you hear crickets, birds,” said Casebolt.

He said fourth and fifth graders will write a garden journal to share with younger students.

“At the kindergarten level, it may just be ‘I saw a rose,’ so you can take a crayon and color what color it was and so now they’re associating the different colors that they found, they’re looking at the different flower tops they found,” Casebolt said.

The sensory garden gives students a hands-on learning experience.

“Last year, was my first year teaching elementary, when we would take the kids out to Woodlot at the end of the building at the far end of the playground, they absolutely loved getting out and looking at the different plant types and the different trees, the different shrubs, different vines,” he said.

Once completed, the garden should give students a better sense of nature.

