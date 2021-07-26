Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Jefferson Elementary School to create sensory garden for students

A Cape Girardeau elementary school looks to give students a more relaxing place to learn about...
A Cape Girardeau elementary school looks to give students a more relaxing place to learn about different plants, trees and vines.(BreannaHarris/kfvs)
By Breanna Harris
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau elementary school looks to give students a more relaxing place to learn about different plants, trees and vines.

“Brian Cook and I came up with the idea of turning the courtyard into a garden area last year,” said John Casebolt.

He is the fifth grade math and science teacher at Jefferson Elementary School in Cape Girardeau.

He said the sensory garden gives students a quiet space to experience nature and its senses.

“So sight, what do you see colors shapes things like that; sound, what all do you hear crickets, birds,” said Casebolt.

He said fourth and fifth graders will write a garden journal to share with younger students.

“At the kindergarten level, it may just be ‘I saw a rose,’ so you can take a crayon and color what color it was and so now they’re associating the different colors that they found, they’re looking at the different flower tops they found,” Casebolt said.

The sensory garden gives students a hands-on learning experience.

“Last year, was my first year teaching elementary, when we would take the kids out to Woodlot at the end of the building at the far end of the playground, they absolutely loved getting out and looking at the different plant types and the different trees, the different shrubs, different vines,” he said.

Once completed, the garden should give students a better sense of nature.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mo. Attorney General Eric Schmitt discussed a multi-million dollar opioid settlement.
Missouri Attorney General to file suit over St Louis, St. Louis County mask mandates
Some counties in southern Illinois are at a state-issued COVID-19 “Warning Level."
COVID-19 cases rising in southern Illinois
Roughly 10 people entered the Rufus Red Hots hot dog eating contest in Cape Girardeau on...
Cape Girardeau restaurant hosts inaugural hot dog eating contest
Crews from Jonesboro, Tamms, Ullin and McClure Fire Departments responded to a building fire in...
Multiple crews respond to large building fire, Fire Marshal called to investigate
Fire crews from Cape Girardeau and Jackson responded to an early morning house fire on Ellis...
Crews respond to early morning house fire

Latest News

Human remains were found in a wooded area in Marion, Ill. on Friday night, July 23.
Human remains found in wooded area in Marion, Ill.
Scott and New Madrid Counties will be implementing new COVID-19 protocols for schools.
Scott and New Madrid Counties implement new COVID-19 protocols
Due to the condition of the remains, they have not been positively identified.
Marion, Ill. police working to ID human remains found in wooded area
The Mizzou athletics director will be stepping down. (Source: KFVS)
Mizzou athletics director to step down