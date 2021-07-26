Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Hot and humid week ahead for the Heartland.

By Grant Dade
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. It was a hot and humid day across the area but slightly drier air will move in later this evening. Temperatures will fall slowly after sunset. Lows by morning will range from the middle 60s north to the lower 70s south.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and hot. The dew point tomorrow will be slightly lower than what we saw today. This will allow for the heat index to be slightly cooler as well. Highs will reach the lower 90s with the heat index in the middle to upper 90s in most areas.

The heat will continue through Thursday this week with some areas actually approaching 100 degrees across our western counties. The heat index will range between 102 and 107 degrees Thursday afternoon across most of the Heartland.

