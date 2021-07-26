Heat & Humidity Starting Off The Week

Partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the 70s this morning. Some areas will experience patchy fog during the early morning hours. It will be warm and very humid outside with temperatures in the 70s. High temperatures will heat back up into the low 90s by the afternoon. A weak front will stall over the Heartland today. This will give better chances of a few showers/storms across southern areas in southeast Missouri, Kentucky, and Tennessee by the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall and lightning will be the primary hazards.

Trending to have above average temperatures in the 90s the week. The hottest day will be Thursday with heat index values back in the low 100s. Most days will remain dry and sunny. Better chances of seeing slightly cooler temperatures and some rain will be by the weekend.

-Lisa

