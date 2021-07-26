Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Hancock, English give Americans a skeet sweep at Tokyo Games

Amber English, left, and Vincent Hancock, both of the United States, celebrate taking the gold...
Amber English, left, and Vincent Hancock, both of the United States, celebrate taking the gold medal in the women's and men's skeet at the Asaka Shooting Range in the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — It’s a skeet sweep for the United States.

Vincent Hancock gave the Americans a sweep in skeet at the Tokyo Olympics by winning his third gold medal about an hour after Amber English won women’s gold.

Hancock is the first skeet shooter to win three golds and set an Olympic record by hitting 59 of 60 targets.

He won in Beijing in 2008 and London in 2012 but had a disappointing finish in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

English hit 56 of 60 shots to win gold in her first Games after she just missed making the U.S. team in two previous Olympics.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mo. Attorney General Eric Schmitt discussed a multi-million dollar opioid settlement.
Missouri Attorney General to file suit over St Louis, St. Louis County mask mandates
Roughly 10 people entered the Rufus Red Hots hot dog eating contest in Cape Girardeau on...
Cape Girardeau restaurant hosts inaugural hot dog eating contest
A house on Benton St. in Cape Girardeau caught fire just after 6 a.m. Sunday morning.
Fire crews respond to vacant house fire in Cape Girardeau
A few storms may redevelop on Monday mainly in southern counties, but most of the area will be...
First Alert: Rain, thunderstorms possible tonight
Stoddard county residents who took out burial policies with Morgan Sifford Funeral Home are now...
Puxico, Mo. residents seeking return of burial money

Latest News

Officers Rocco Fusco and Paul Samoyedny were nearby when the crash happened. A baby got trapped...
Officers talk about how they saved a baby trapped under a car
A mask mandate will return to St. Louis County on Monday, July 26.
St. Louis Co. mask mandate returns Monday
An officer lifted a car off a baby Friday after a crash in Yonkers, N.Y.
GRAPHIC: Officers rescue baby trapped under crashed car
A Denver Water crew works to replace a lead water service line installed in 1927 with a new...
Senators race to seal infrastructure deal as pressure mounts
An officer lifted a car off a baby Friday after a crash in Yonkers, N.Y.
GRAPHIC: Officers save baby trapped under car