First Alert: Hot and humid Heartland

(KFVS) - Patchy, light fog is possible this morning.

Wake-up temperatures are very warm and humid in the 70s.

Meteorologist Lisa Michaels says a weak front will stall over the Heartland today.

This will give us a better chance for a few showers and storms across our southern areas in southeast Missouri, Kentucky and Tennessee.

Storms are not expected to be severe, but heavy downpours and lightning will be the primary hazards.

High temperatures will heat back up into the low 90s this afternoon.

The rest of the week is looking dry and sunny with above average temperatures in the 90s.

The hottest day will be Thursday with heat index values back in the low 100s.

The best chances for slightly cooler temperatures and rain will be by the weekend.

