Egyptian Health Dept. reports 68 new cases of COVID-19
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported 68 new cases of COVID-19, as of Monday, July 26.
The following are newly reported cases:
Saline County
- Female - two in their teens, one in their 20s, two in their 30s, one in their 40s, two in their 50s, one in their 70s and two in their 80s
- Male - one under the age 5, one in their 20s, two in their 30s, two in their 40s, one in their 50s and one in their 60s
Gallatin County
- Female - five in their teens and one in their 30s
- Male - seven in their teens, one in their 20s, one in their 30s, one in their 40s and two in their 60s
White County
- Female - two in their teens, two in their 20s, five in their 30s, three in their 40s, two in their 60s, one in their 80s, two in their 90s and one over the age of 100
- Male - six in their teens, one in their 20s, three in their 30s, two in their 40s and one in their 50s
As of Monday, Saline County has had a total of 2,869 cases, including 57 deaths; White County has had a total of 1,910 cases, including 27 deaths; and Gallatin County has a total of 546 cases, including four deaths.
