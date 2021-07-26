Heartland Votes
Crews respond to early morning house fire

By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Multiple crews responded to an early morning house fire on North Ellis Street in Cape Girardeau on Monday, July 26.

According to Cape Girardeau Fire Chief Randy Morris, a fire started in the basement of a home.

The cause of the fire is not clear at this time. Crews are working to learn more.

All four people living at the home were able to get out after they were alerted by smoke alarms.

A dog and her puppies were rescued by firefighters.

Independence Street at N. Ellis St. was closed briefly to allow crews to battle the fire. It was reopened shortly after 5 a.m.

Fire crews from Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Cape Girardeau Police responded to the fire.

Fire crews from Cape Girardeau and Jackson responded to an early morning house fire on Ellis Street.(Source: KFVS/Jordin Wyatt)

