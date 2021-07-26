Heartland Votes
Crews recover teen’s body from Kentucky Lake

A 17-year-old McCracken County male was recovered from Kentucky Lake on Sunday morning, July 25.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A 17-year-old McCracken County male was recovered from Kentucky Lake on Sunday morning, July 25.

According to Marshall County EMA Director Curt Curtner, witnesses said the teen went into the water at Old Beach behind the Kentucky Lake Dam Convention Center at 8:30 a.m. and didn’t resurface.

The witnesses called 911 for help.

A crew with the Marshall County Rescue Squad responded to the scene.

Curtner said within five minutes, crews located the teen.

The name of the teen is not being released at this time.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

