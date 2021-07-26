COVID-19 concerns ahead of 2021 Superman Celebration

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - Truth, justice and the American way, the Superman Celebration in Metropolis is back after taking a year off.

However, health leaders are a little worried about the gathering of thousands this weekend for the festival.

“So, any type of large gathering is going to be a concern for us. It doesn’t matter whether it’s a festival or whether it’s the church gathering or a birthday party,” said Nathan Ryder, outreach coordinator for Southern Seven Health Department.

Ryder said the region’s COVID-19 infection rates were “not good.”

“People getting together in groups of people outside their homes is going to be problematic, especially with the rate of infections that were seeing throughout the region right now,” said Ryder.

The majority of the festival’s events are outdoors, besides events at the Artist Alley.

One festival leader said they are doing everything they can to keep Superman fans safe during the entire weekend’s events.

“We are following the guidelines set out by the health department, ours is Southern Seven, and then also the state of Illinois guidelines as well,” said Lisa Gower, co-chair of the Metropolis Chamber of Commerce.

Gower said hand sanitizing stations will be placed all over the event. As for wearing a mask, she said that is optional if you are vaccinated.

“We are hoping if you are not vaccinated that you will wear a mask, that is part of the guidelines that are out. But we are hoping that people will be kind to each other, most everyone that comes to the Superman celebration is kind after all they are truth Justice and the American way,” explained Gower.

As for restrictions around celebrities, she said that will be decided based on the celebrities’ requests when they arrive.

“They’re looking forward to it, we all have missed these opportunities to see these celebrities and we will be safe about it and we will honor whatever those celebrities ask, but we won’t know that until they get here,” said Gower.

Ryder just wants those attending the festival to keep their loved ones safe.

“People need to just be aware of the numbers and the infection rates and do what they feel is responsible to keep themselves and their families safe at this point.”

The Superman Celebration runs this from Friday through Sunday. Events can be found on the Superman Celebration Website.

