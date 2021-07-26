Heartland Votes
Advertisement

COVID-19 concerns ahead of 2021 Superman Celebration

By Colin Baillie
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - Truth, justice and the American way, the Superman Celebration in Metropolis is back after taking a year off.

However, health leaders are a little worried about the gathering of thousands this weekend for the festival.

“So, any type of large gathering is going to be a concern for us. It doesn’t matter whether it’s a festival or whether it’s the church gathering or a birthday party,” said Nathan Ryder, outreach coordinator for Southern Seven Health Department.

Ryder said the region’s COVID-19 infection rates were “not good.”

“People getting together in groups of people outside their homes is going to be problematic, especially with the rate of infections that were seeing throughout the region right now,” said Ryder.

The majority of the festival’s events are outdoors, besides events at the Artist Alley.

One festival leader said they are doing everything they can to keep Superman fans safe during the entire weekend’s events.

“We are following the guidelines set out by the health department, ours is Southern Seven, and then also the state of Illinois guidelines as well,” said Lisa Gower, co-chair of the Metropolis Chamber of Commerce.

Gower said hand sanitizing stations will be placed all over the event. As for wearing a mask, she said that is optional if you are vaccinated.

“We are hoping if you are not vaccinated that you will wear a mask, that is part of the guidelines that are out. But we are hoping that people will be kind to each other, most everyone that comes to the Superman celebration is kind after all they are truth Justice and the American way,” explained Gower.

As for restrictions around celebrities, she said that will be decided based on the celebrities’ requests when they arrive.

“They’re looking forward to it, we all have missed these opportunities to see these celebrities and we will be safe about it and we will honor whatever those celebrities ask, but we won’t know that until they get here,” said Gower.

Ryder just wants those attending the festival to keep their loved ones safe.

“People need to just be aware of the numbers and the infection rates and do what they feel is responsible to keep themselves and their families safe at this point.”

The Superman Celebration runs this from Friday through Sunday. Events can be found on the Superman Celebration Website.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mo. Attorney General Eric Schmitt discussed a multi-million dollar opioid settlement.
Missouri Attorney General to file suit over St Louis, St. Louis County mask mandates
Some counties in southern Illinois are at a state-issued COVID-19 “Warning Level."
COVID-19 cases rising in southern Illinois
Roughly 10 people entered the Rufus Red Hots hot dog eating contest in Cape Girardeau on...
Cape Girardeau restaurant hosts inaugural hot dog eating contest
Crews from Jonesboro, Tamms, Ullin and McClure Fire Departments responded to a building fire in...
Multiple crews respond to large building fire, Fire Marshal called to investigate
Fire crews from Cape Girardeau and Jackson responded to an early morning house fire on Ellis...
Crews respond to early morning house fire

Latest News

A Cape Girardeau elementary school looks to give students a more relaxing place to learn about...
Jefferson Elementary School to create sensory garden for students
Human remains were found in a wooded area in Marion, Ill. on Friday night, July 23.
Human remains found in wooded area in Marion, Ill.
Scott and New Madrid Counties will be implementing new COVID-19 protocols for schools.
Scott and New Madrid Counties implement new COVID-19 protocols
Due to the condition of the remains, they have not been positively identified.
Marion, Ill. police working to ID human remains found in wooded area
The Mizzou athletics director will be stepping down. (Source: KFVS)
Mizzou athletics director to step down