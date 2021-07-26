Heartland Votes
Bear sighting in Caldwell County, Ky.

By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Photos show an apparent bear sighting near Princeton, Kentucky.

Photos of the bear in Caldwell County, Kentucky were taken over the weekend.
Photos of the bear in Caldwell County, Kentucky were taken over the weekend.(cNews)

We talked to Tom Ward with Caldwell County Animal Control.

He said, in his opinion, the bear could be from Illinois.

Ward is unsure if it’s the same one seen near Rend Lake, but he did say bears can travel a lot.

He also had advice for anyone who happens to spot the animal.

“Don’t approach the bear, don’t shoot the bear, you know, the bear is just passing through,” he said. “Leave it alone. Let it go about its business and soon enough it will be gone.”

Ward said, from what he can tell, the bear is about 1 or 2 years old.

