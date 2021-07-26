911 caller recounts moment she encountered Baby Doe

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 911 caller spoke with 19 News about the moment she saw Baby Doe at a bus stop two weeks ago on the corner of East 105th Street and Superior.

“My first concern is making sure the baby was ok,” the caller said. She preferred to remain anonymous for this interview.

The woman vividly recalls when she encountered the unidentified infant, who was held by a man at the bus stop. She immediately called authorities to keep the baby out of additional harm.

“The baby just had a onesie and I know it had been raining that day I thought that it might have been cold,” she said.

The caller, also a mother herself, explained that calling for help was the right thing to do: “It would’ve hurt me to not have called and something would have happened to the baby.”

Baby Doe is now safe under foster care, as 19 News has reported extensively, but it is still not clear who the infant is and who are her parents. Aurora Police were able to track down a woman who claimed to be the child’s mother. Investigators did identify the woman through DNA testing, but it is still not confirmed if she is truly a parent.

As the investigation continues, the caller hopes the parents can be identified and can be provided the resources and help that they need.

“Try not to look down on the situation,” she said, “hope the mom is okay and the baby is getting the best help possible.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.