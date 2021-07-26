60 new COVID-19 cases reported in Franklin, Williamson Counties
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 60 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, July 26.
A summary of the cases includes:
Williamson County
- New cases - 39
- Total cases - 8,265
- Total deaths - 131
Franklin County
- New cases - 21
- Total cases - 4,975
- Total deaths - 70
