60 new COVID-19 cases reported in Franklin, Williamson Counties

The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 60 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, July 26.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 60 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, July 26.

A summary of the cases includes:

Williamson County

  • New cases - 39
  • Total cases - 8,265
  • Total deaths - 131

Franklin County

  • New cases - 21
  • Total cases - 4,975
  • Total deaths - 70

