Heartland Votes
Advertisement

2 Ky. African American historical sites to receive federal grant

Two Heartland historic preservation projects in Kentucky will each receive $50,000 in federal...
Two Heartland historic preservation projects in Kentucky will each receive $50,000 in federal funding to help preserve African American history.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUKCY (KFVS) - Two Heartland historic preservation projects in Kentucky will each receive $50,000 in federal funding to help preserve African American history.

Cherokee State Park in Hardin, located within Kenlake State Resort Park, will use the funding for interpretative signage and programming to tell its story. Kenlake State Resort Park was the first segregated state park and recreational site for Black Americans in the South.

Hotel Metropolitan in Paducah will use the new funding to restore the Purple Room, which was used as an after-hours gathering space for musicians traveling on the ”Chitlin’ Circuit.” The Hotel Metropolitan was opened in 1909 and served Black travelers when lodging was segregated. The hotel was listed in the Green Book and hosted notable musicians Ella Fitzgerald and Duke Ellington. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall also stayed at the hotel.

According to the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet, the grants will enhance each project’s ability to serve as a tourism attraction in its community.

“These grants further support the preservation of these irreplaceable historic resources that help identify and tell the stories of African Americans in Kentucky,” said Gov. Beshear. “Kentucky is so heavily represented in this year’s grant pool, and that speaks to the hard work of volunteers, non-profits, community advocates and state agencies that are dedicated to ensuring these important places are represented in our history.”

A third project was rewarded $50,000 in Lexington. Funding will help support a feasibility study and business plan for the reuse of the Palmer Pharmacy Building. Dr. Palmer was the third African American to own and operate a pharmacy in Lexington.

“Promoting Kentucky as a diverse, inclusive travel destination is top priority as we continue our efforts to attract new travel markets to the commonwealth,” said Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Mike Berry. “This investment into these historic sites shows that Kentucky is not only committed to preserving our state’s history, but also to ensuring that our history reflects the experiences of all Kentuckians.”

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mo. Attorney General Eric Schmitt discussed a multi-million dollar opioid settlement.
Missouri Attorney General to file suit over St Louis, St. Louis County mask mandates
Roughly 10 people entered the Rufus Red Hots hot dog eating contest in Cape Girardeau on...
Cape Girardeau restaurant hosts inaugural hot dog eating contest
A house on Benton St. in Cape Girardeau caught fire just after 6 a.m. Sunday morning.
Fire crews respond to vacant house fire in Cape Girardeau
Fire crews from Cape Girardeau and Jackson responded to an early morning house fire on Ellis...
Crews respond to early morning house fire
Some counties in southern Illinois are at a state-issued COVID-19 “Warning Level."
COVID-19 cases rising in southern Illinois

Latest News

Boil orders for the Heartland (Source: Pixabay)
Current boil water orders in the Heartland
Heartland road projects.
Heartland road projects 7/26
Crews from Jonesboro, Tamms, Ullin and McClure Fire Departments responded to a building fire in...
Multiple crews respond to large building fire, Fire Marshal called to investigate
Fire destroys vacant home in Cape Girardeau
Fire destroys vacant home in Cape Girardeau