Springfield woman goes skydiving to celebrate 96th birthday

By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A Springfield woman celebrated her 96th birthday Saturday in a thrilling way.

Peggy Wolf turned 96 years on July 20. Four days later, she wanted to celebrate by skydiving. Friends and family gathered at Ozarks Skydive Center to wish her the best.

“I’ve wanted to do it since I was a child, but I’ve never been free of any responsibility before this time before I was 90. So I thought now is the time to do it,” said Wolf

Peggy is a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoys traveling and has visited 33 different countries.

“She broke her leg and still did the Great Wall [of China] because she didn’t want to miss it. So she crutched it,” said her granddaughter Laura.

Now she’s ready for her next adventure. While this is not the first time Peggy has gone skydiving, this trip is extra special.

“Well, it’s the most exciting thing to have ever happened to me. I’ve never had a birthday party before, and this absolutely tops anything I could have dreamed of,” said Wolf

When skydiving, trainers go over a few safety tips and get her harnessed up. Not showing a bit of nervousness, Peggy waved to friends and family and boarded the plane.

Once the airplane reaches 10,000 feet, it was time to jump. This is the third time Peggy has gone skydiving and she said this time was just as much fun as the others.

“I bet I’ll never have another party like this one!” said Wolf

With a soft landing and a smile, Peggy Wolf completed another successful skydive.

