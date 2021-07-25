Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Missouri releases guidance for schools to safely reopen, no statewide health mandates at this time

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Schools are set to reopen in a matter of weeks, and the Missouri Department of Heath and Senior Services (DHSS) has released guidance for schools to operate for a second year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new guidance comes as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise throughout Missouri, despite the availability of COVID-19 vaccines for people at least 12 years old.

CLICK HERE for the state's latest guidance

According to the guidance, school districts should prioritize COVID-19 prevention strategies to keep students in-person and work with their local health departments for best practices. There are no statewide health mandates related to K-12 schools reopening and operating issued at this time.

The new guidance doesn’t recommend Missouri schools requiring masks for students. However, it notes that “policies regarding masks should be made at the discretion of the local boards of education.”

Additionally, Missouri health leaders cite the latest guidance from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends masks be worn indoors by people older than two who are not fully vaccinated. The CDC also recommends schools maintain at least 3 feet of physical distance between students within classrooms and wearing masks on school buses.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mo. Attorney General Eric Schmitt discussed a multi-million dollar opioid settlement.
Missouri Attorney General to file suit over St Louis, St. Louis County mask mandates
Stoddard county residents who took out burial policies with Morgan Sifford Funeral Home are now...
Puxico, Mo. residents seeking return of burial money
Cassandra Carter (left) is believed to have the three kids (right) in a white 2012 Ford Explorer.
Johnston City Police seeks public’s help finding three missing kids
Roughly 10 people entered the Rufus Red Hots hot dog eating contest in Cape Girardeau on...
Cape Girardeau restaurant hosts inaugural hot dog eating contest
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has sent additional personnel and equipment to Springfield to help...
State Disaster Medical Assistance Team opens antibody infusion center in Springfield

Latest News

COVID-19 cases continue to climb to record numbers and hospitals are beginning to see more...
Monett man, 26, regrets not getting vaccinated after recent COVID-19 diagnosis
Kole Eden.
Monett man, 26, regrets not getting vaccinated after recent COVID-19 diagnosis
Delta variant continues to take over southwest Missouri; health leaders report more vaccinations
Delta variant continues to take over southwest Missouri; health leaders report more vaccinations
One lane will be closed on Highway 51 for I-55 overpass construction.
Overpass construction on Hwy. 51 bridge over I-55
Route 127 in Union County, Ill. will close for construction.
Route 127 to close in Union County, Ill.