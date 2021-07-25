Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

Heat Advisories in effect south....plus.....increasing threat of thunderstorms today!
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 4:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A weak front will sink toward our region today, increasing shower and thunderstorm chances. It will begin as another hot and very humid day, but by late in the day the increasing clouds and scattered thunderstorms may bring some heat relief, except perhaps in the Bootheel and NW Tennessee where storms may not develop until evening. Highs will likely range from near 90 around Mt. Vernon to the mid 90′s near Kennett. Heat Index numbers will likely peak above 105 in the Bootheel this afternoon where dew points will likely once again reach close to 80! The greatest risk from thunderstorms this afternoon and evening will be heavy downpours and localized flooding, but some strong wind gusts are possible as well.

The week ahead will begin with ‘near-normal’ temperatures, but then quickly heat up by mid-week as an upper ridge builds in from the west. Thursday may end up as the hottest day of the summer thus far! By Friday and Saturday a weak cooling trend is expected, along with more clouds and a slight chance of thunderstorms again.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stoddard county residents who took out burial policies with Morgan Sifford Funeral Home are now...
Puxico, Mo. residents seeking return of burial money
Mo. Attorney General Eric Schmitt discussed a multi-million dollar opioid settlement.
Missouri Attorney General to file suit over St Louis, St. Louis County mask mandates
Cassandra Carter (left) is believed to have the three kids (right) in a white 2012 Ford Explorer.
Johnston City Police seeks public’s help finding three missing kids
A mask mandate will return to St. Louis County on Monday, July 26.
St. Louis Co. mask mandate returns Monday
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has sent additional personnel and equipment to Springfield to help...
State Disaster Medical Assistance Team opens antibody infusion center in Springfield

Latest News

Your First Alert forecast at 10 p.m. on 7/24.
First Alert 10pm forecast on 7/24
Your First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 7/24/21.
First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 7/24/21
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook
First Alert Weather at 6 a.m. 7/24
First Alert Weather at 6 a.m. 7/24