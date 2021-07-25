First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

A weak front will sink toward our region today, increasing shower and thunderstorm chances. It will begin as another hot and very humid day, but by late in the day the increasing clouds and scattered thunderstorms may bring some heat relief, except perhaps in the Bootheel and NW Tennessee where storms may not develop until evening. Highs will likely range from near 90 around Mt. Vernon to the mid 90′s near Kennett. Heat Index numbers will likely peak above 105 in the Bootheel this afternoon where dew points will likely once again reach close to 80! The greatest risk from thunderstorms this afternoon and evening will be heavy downpours and localized flooding, but some strong wind gusts are possible as well.

The week ahead will begin with ‘near-normal’ temperatures, but then quickly heat up by mid-week as an upper ridge builds in from the west. Thursday may end up as the hottest day of the summer thus far! By Friday and Saturday a weak cooling trend is expected, along with more clouds and a slight chance of thunderstorms again.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.