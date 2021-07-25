Heartland Votes
First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

Evening thunderstorms.....plus....less steamy to start the work week?
By Brian Alworth
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
A weak frontal boundary approaching from the north will increase the threat of scattered showers and thunderstorms for this evening and early tonight. Heavy downpours are a concern. Some storms may redevelop on Monday mainly in southern counties, while northern counties dry out. After heat and extreme humidity this weekend, it will be a touch less hot and less humid for the next couple of days....basically closer to average for late July.

The upcoming work week will feature an upper high building in from the west by mid-week. The result will be mainly dry and very hot weather especially Wednesday and Thursday. Thursday may end up as the hottest day of the summer thus far with official highs in the mid 90s, and dew points in the low 70s. Heat Advisories may be needed. By Friday and Saturday, however, the heat gets pushed back to the west, and we should see temps cool a few degrees, along with a slight chance of thunderstorms again.

