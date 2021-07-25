First Alert: Hot, very humid with storms possible

(KFVS) - Sunday will be hot and very humid, but late in the day clouds will start to increase, which could bring some heat relief in way of storms.

Meteorologist Brian Alworth says the greatest risk from storms this afternoon and evening will be heavy downpours and localized flooding. Strong wind gust are also possible.

Highs this afternoon will range from near 90 in Mt. Vernon to the mid 90s near Kennett.

Heat index numbers will likely peak above 105 in the Bootheel.

Just to make it official.... Heat Advisory for today for our southern counties, where afternoon Heat Index numbers... Posted by Brian Alworth KFVS on Sunday, July 25, 2021

The week ahead will begin with ‘near-normal’ temperatures, but then quickly heat up by mid-week as an upper ridge builds in from the west.

Thursday may end up as the hottest day of the summer thus far!

By Friday and Saturday a weak cooling trend is expected, along with more clouds and a slight chance of thunderstorms again.

