Fire crews respond to vacant house fire in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Just after 6 a.m., Cape Girardeau firefighters first responded to a fire on the 500 block of Benton Street in Cape Girardeau on Sunday.

Upon arrival, about 50 percent of the structure was engulfed in flames according to Battalion Chief Shawn Morris.

Mutual aid from Jackson, Chaffee, Gordonville, East Cape Girardeau County, and Millersville fire departments came to help with support.

Morris said the house was vacant and did not have electricity.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and the house is considered a total loss.

