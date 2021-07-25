Heartland Votes
Beating the summer heat

By Noelle Williams
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 11:03 PM CDT
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Summer is here with a vengeance; and the National Weather Service is advising everyone to stay hydrated and cool and check on their older neighbors and family.

Heat and humidity hit the Heartland this weekend, with temperatures that feel like 105 degrees.

The National Weather Service advised people stay cool, and said, “Little relief from the heat will be found unless indoors in air conditioning.”

“The go-to? Well, the AC is the go-to,” Jamey Chiles said.

On top of the recommended cool air and fluid intake, Chiles and his grandkids are finding other ways to escape the heat, with visit to a splash pad in Cape Girardeau.

“I thought this was a good way to come spend some time with them and stay cool,” Chiles said.

Nevaeh Caldwell and her grandfather Don Caldwell stayed away from the splashes and turned to something sweeter.

“By eating ice cream and drinking fluids,” Nevaeh said.

“She just wanted to come out up here and take a look at the little ducks and see who is all out here today,” Don said on Saturday.

At the river, Tracey & Dennis McNamara said they would rather take advantage of the weather.

“We find a river. We go to the Black River. Where did we just go, Den? Castor River. We like to kayak. We kayaked the other day and we went swimming the other day and it was just as hot, just find ways to stay cool,” Tracey said.

Despite the uncomfortable weather, they still found ways to get out.

“Just enjoy the summer,” Tracey said.

Hot temps are expected through the weekend. Besides checking on yourself, please check on neighbors and family.

For any further information on upcoming hot weather, you can download and check out the KFVS12 Weather app.

