Veteran owned organization holds flea market event

BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A flea market that helps a veteran program was held in Benton, Mo in Benton.

It was a Workshop 22 sale event where money raised goes towards veterans they help out.

More than 50 booths were on hand with this two-day event where they sold anything from paintings, antiques, furniture, crafts and more.

Dustin Johnson works with veterans who need a place to focus their mind and need a helping hand. Something he has had some struggles with as well.

“I struggled really hard when I got back from my third deployment,” Johnson said. “I’m a suicide attempt survivor and when I got back in the world run I did and got back in to woodworking and stuff, I created an environment for veterans to come to as well.”

Johnson appreciates all the people that helped supported him in this event.

“We have a lot of veterans in the area who are from the Vietnam era and they didn’t get a lot of welcoming and the community is opening up a lot more now to veterans then they would have in the past,” Johnson said. “So, it means a lot when the community, outside of just the veteran’s family is able to come and support us.”

Workshop 22 helps veterans with programs like a woodshop, food and clothing pantry, free classes and much more.

