Southern 7 Counties reach COVID-19 warning level

By Noelle Williams
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ULLIN, Il. (KFVS) - The number of new COVID-19 infections is on the rise in southern Illinois. More southern Illinois counties have reached “Warning levels” according to the state health department. The warning comes as we see the number of cases and hospitalizations in the area going up.

“Admissions into the hospitals, they are getting a lot busier and that’s not a good sign,” Nathan Ryder, community Outreach Coordinator for the S7HD, said.

Last week, Massac County found themselves in Orange warning level for COVID-19 risks by IDPH. Ryder said Union County, Johnson County, and Pulaski County are now added to that list because of 2 reasons.

“They’ve had an increase in cases per 100,000 people who live in those counties and now their ICU bed availabilities are going down in the region,” Ryder said.

He explains the state saw ICU bed availability around the 25% mark until the end of last week. This week that’s dropped to about 17.7%.

“We’ve seen almost a 10% reduction in ICU bed availability. They are definitely seeing an increase in cases coming into their emergency departments,” Ryder said.

The S7HD reports they’ve administered nearly 38 thousand doses of COVID-19 vaccine since its arrival in December. That’s’ just above a quarter of the S7 region are fully vaccinated.

“If we continue to see these increases and case counts go up each week, we’re fearful we could see mitigation procedures get put back into place,” Ryder said.

Ryder said there currently are no mitigations set in place, but if the state sets new regulations, they will as well.

“That’s something that very easily could come back into play if we are not careful and we don’t take extra steps to get these numbers back down,” Ryder said.

If you would like to be vaccinated you can contact the S7HD.

