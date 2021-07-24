Heartland Votes
Saluki sendoff for Olympian Price

Former SIU athlete Deanna Price gets another shot to chase her dreams at this year's summer...
Former SIU athlete Deanna Price gets another shot to chase her dreams at this year's summer games in Tokyo.
By Adam King
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -The Carbondale community held a sendoff for former Saluki DeAnna Price.

Price is heading to Tokyo to compete in the Olympic games.

She practiced for the final time today on the campus of SIU before the games.

Fans made signs and cheered on Price as a police escort lead her through the Banterra Center parking lot.

Price is the American hammer throw record holder, breaking 80 meters for the first time at the Olympic trials.

