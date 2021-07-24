Saluki sendoff for Olympian Price

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -The Carbondale community held a sendoff for former Saluki DeAnna Price.

Price is heading to Tokyo to compete in the Olympic games.

She practiced for the final time today on the campus of SIU before the games.

Fans made signs and cheered on Price as a police escort lead her through the Banterra Center parking lot.

Price is the American hammer throw record holder, breaking 80 meters for the first time at the Olympic trials.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.