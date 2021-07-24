First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

Heartland Votes
Hot and very humid weekend....thunderstorms possible Sunday....
By Brian Alworth
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
We are in for a hot and very humid summer weekend. Hazy sunshine this morning will give way to partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Dew points which started the week in the 60s are expected to approach mid-70s this afternoon....which will give peak Heat Index numbers of about 100 to 105. An isolated afternoon thunderstorm is possible. By Sunday afternoon a weak approaching frontal boundary may be enough to give a slightly higher chance of thunderstorms. Although we are not outlooked for severe by SPC, any pulse-type storms that do develop could produce gusty winds and very heavy rain.

The work week continues to look hot and humid. Monday and Tuesday look to be closer to ‘normal’ with highs near 90 and a slight chance of thunderstorms. But by mid-week the upper ridge builds back in from the west and temps and dew points look very high. Actual highs may be in the mid 90s with H.I. numbers of well over 100. There is a suggestion in the models that the ridge will nudge back to the west by the end of the week, bringing temps back down just a bit.

