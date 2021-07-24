First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Heartland Votes
By Brian Alworth
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Hot and humid conditions will continue into Sunday, but thunderstorm chances will ramp up in the afternoon and evening hours as a weak frontal boundary moves in from the northwest. We are not outlooked for severe by SPC but a few strong storms could produce gusty winds and heavy downpours. Otherwise, temps and humidity levels will be about the same on Sunday, with highs of about 90 to 95, and peak heat indices of about 100 to 107 before clouds and widely scattered thunderstorms develop and produce some localized cooling.

After a ‘close to normal’ day on Monday with highs near 90, temps will begin to gradually build into the middle of the week as an upper ridge moves in from the west. Highs on Thursday look to be in the middle 90′s, with dew points in the low 70′s, making for very uncomfortable conditions. Thankfully, models continue to show the ridge retreating to the west again by the end of the week, with moderating temps and a slight chance of thunderstorms returning.

