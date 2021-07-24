First Alert: Hot and very humid summer weekend

(KFVS) - The Heartland is in for a hot and very humid summer weekend.

Today, skies will be partly cloudy with an isolated chance for a thunderstorm.

It will also be very hot and humid, with highs in the 90s. Heat index numbers will be 100 to 105 degrees.

Take extra precautions if you have to work or spend time outside this weekend. Extended time outdoors in the extreme heat and humidity can increase the potential for heat related illnesses.

Chances for an isolated thunderstorm are slightly higher for Sunday, due to a weak cold front passing through the Heartland.

Severe storms are not expected, gusty winds and very heavy rain is possible.

Sunday will also be very hot and humid.

The work week continues to look hot and humid.

Monday and Tuesday look to be closer to ‘normal’ with highs near 90 and a slight chance for thunderstorms

By mid-week it will be very hot and humid again.

Highs will be in the mid 90s, but meteorologist Brian Alworth says heat index numbers will be well over 100.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.