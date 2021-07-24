Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert: Hot and very humid summer weekend

By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - The Heartland is in for a hot and very humid summer weekend.

Today, skies will be partly cloudy with an isolated chance for a thunderstorm.

It will also be very hot and humid, with highs in the 90s. Heat index numbers will be 100 to 105 degrees.

Take extra precautions if you have to work or spend time outside this weekend. Extended time outdoors in the extreme heat and humidity can increase the potential for heat related illnesses.

Chances for an isolated thunderstorm are slightly higher for Sunday, due to a weak cold front passing through the Heartland.

Severe storms are not expected, gusty winds and very heavy rain is possible.

Sunday will also be very hot and humid.

We're still looking at an enhanced chance of widely scattered thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening as a very weak...

Posted by Brian Alworth KFVS on Saturday, July 24, 2021

The work week continues to look hot and humid.

Monday and Tuesday look to be closer to ‘normal’ with highs near 90 and a slight chance for thunderstorms

By mid-week it will be very hot and humid again.

Highs will be in the mid 90s, but meteorologist Brian Alworth says heat index numbers will be well over 100.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stoddard county residents who took out burial policies with Morgan Sifford Funeral Home are now...
Puxico, Mo. residents seeking return of burial money
A mask mandate will return to St. Louis County on Monday, July 26.
St. Louis Co. mask mandate returns Monday
Cassandra Carter (left) is believed to have the three kids (right) in a white 2012 Ford Explorer.
Johnston City Police seeks public’s help finding three missing kids
MO VIP.
More than 100,000 sign up for Missouri’s vaccine incentive program in first day
A deputy with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office saw a physical fight between a man and...
Farley man arrested for robbery at Paducah Walmart

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook
First Alert Weather: What to expect 1/18
First Alert Weather: What to expect 1/18
First Alert Morning Outlook 2/9
First Alert Morning Outlook 2/9
First Alert Morning Outlook
First Alert Morning Outlook