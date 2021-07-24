Heartland Votes
Bi-County Health Department reports 63 new cases of COVID-19

By Clayton Hester
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department is reporting 63 new cases of COVID-19.

There are 44 new cases of Coronavirus confirmed in Williamson County.

This brings the total cases in the county to 8,210.

In Franklin County there have been 19 new cases confirmed.

The total number of cases has been raised to 4,936.

