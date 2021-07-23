Heartland Votes
Advertisement

US to buy 200M more doses of Pfizer vaccine

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON — The federal government is buying 200 million more doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine to prepare for future needs, such as boosters and shots for kids under 12.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says the Biden administration wants to have “maximum flexibility” to address changing conditions, and it’s “going to prepare for every contingency.”

The additional doses will be delivered between this fall and spring of next year.

It’s unclear whether booster shots will be needed for fully vaccinated people, but breakthrough infections attributed to the rapidly spreading delta variant have sparked a discussion. Most new coronavirus cases in vaccinated people have been mild or asymptomatic.

Likewise, it is still unclear if coronavirus vaccines will be approved for younger children.

__

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

— AP poll: Most unvaccinated unlikely to get shots

— European agency clears Moderna vaccine for children 12-17

— Tokyo Olympics are arriving at last, after a yearlong delay

— In Canada and Zimbabwe, paths to vaccination diverge

___

— Find more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Robin Newberry, public information officer with the Paducah Police Department, the...
9 employees released from hospital after explosion at Paducah Dippin’ Dots facility
Emergency crews responded to a three-vehicle crash in McCracken County on Thursday morning.
Crews respond to 3-vehicle crash involving SEMI
The unanimous decision on Thursday sends the case back to Cole County Circuit Court.
Missouri Supreme Court reverses Medicaid expansion decision
A man shot at his home early on Thursday morning, July 22 has died.
Victim dies after early morning Paducah shooting
Teams from Arkansas headed to southwest Missouri to help fight rising cases of COVID-19.
Teams sent to southwest Mo. to help fight rising cases of COVID-19

Latest News

Routine mosquito testing found the first batch of mosquitoes positive for West Nile Virus in...
West Nile Virus detected in mosquitoes in Jackson County, Ill.
Leaders blame unvaccinated people for the continued spread of COVID-19.
Critical care staff at breaking point, overwhelmed by virus
Teams from Arkansas headed to southwest Missouri to help fight rising cases of COVID-19.
Teams sent to southwest Mo. to help fight rising cases of COVID-19
The Egyptian Health Department reported 80 total cases of COVID-19 in its three counties, as of...
Egyptian Health Dept. reports 80 total cases of COVID-19 in its 3 counties the past week