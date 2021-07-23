West Nile Virus detected in mosquitoes in Jackson County, Ill.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Routine mosquito testing found the first batch of mosquitoes positive for West Nile Virus in Jackson County.

According to the Jackson County Health Department, the mosquitoes were collected on July 23 in and around Makanda.

West Nile Virus is transmitted through the bite of a mosquito that picked up the virus by feeding on an infected bird.

Symptoms include fever, nausea, headache and body aches within three to 14 days of the bite. In rare cases, illness such as encephalitis and meningitis, with lingering complications and even death, are possible.

