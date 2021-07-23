Heartland Votes
Upcoming Jackson, Mo. blood drive in honor of Michelle Clippard

The American Red Cross teamed up with family and friends of Michelle Clippard to host a blood...
The American Red Cross teamed up with family and friends of Michelle Clippard to host a blood drive in her honor.(American Red Cross)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The American Red Cross teamed up with family and friends of Michelle Clippard to host a blood drive in her honor.

It will be Tuesday, July 27 from noon to 6 p.m. at the Jackson Civic Center, 381 E. Deerwood Dr. in Jackson.

According to the Red Cross, in the summer of 2018 during an 88-day stay in the hospital, Michelle had two major surgeries that required multiple blood transfusions.

This blood drive is a way to say “thank you” and help other patients in need of blood.

Currently, the Red Cross says it is experiencing a severe blood shortage as the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries rise.

Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are urged to make an appointment.

You can make an appointment in the American Red Cross Blood Donor app, on the website or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS and enter/mention sponsor code “ClippardFamily.”

