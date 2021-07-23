Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Southern 7 Health Dept.: 3 more counties added to warning level on COVID-19 risk metrics

The Southern Seven Health Department reports three more counties in its region were added to...
The Southern Seven Health Department reports three more counties in its region were added to the orange warning level for COVID-19.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department reports three more counties in its region were added to the orange warning level for COVID-19.

As of Friday, July 23, the Illinois Department of Public Health moved Union, Johnson and Pulaski Counties to the warning level.

  • Union County - 273 potential new cases, based on 46 positive cases, per 100,000 reported. The test positivity percentage for the county was 5.3 percent out of 850 tests. ICU availability was 17.7 percent
  • Johnson County - 128 potential new cases, based on 16 positive cases, per 100,000 reported. The test positivity percentage for the county was 4 percent out of 325 tests. ICU availability was 17.7 percent
  • Pulaski County - 201 potential new cases, based on 11 positive cases, per 100,000 reported. The test positivity percentage for the county was 9.8 percent out of 132 tests. ICU availability was 17.7 percent

Massac County was moved to the orange level the week before and remains there.

The county had 78 potential new cases, based on 11 positive cases, per 100,000 reported. The test positivity percentage for the county was 6.2 percent out of 129 tests. The ICU availability was 17.7 percent.

The amount of new cases per 100,000 people, test positivity percentage metrics, and falling ICU bed availability at area hospitals are causing the elevated risk levels.

According to Illinois Department of Public Health, an orange designation indicates warning signs of increased COVID-19 risk in the community.

A county is considered at the orange warning level when at least two of the main indicators are going in the wrong direction.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Robin Newberry, public information officer with the Paducah Police Department, the...
9 employees released from hospital after explosion at Paducah Dippin’ Dots facility
Emergency crews responded to a three-vehicle crash in McCracken County on Thursday morning.
Crews respond to 3-vehicle crash involving SEMI
The unanimous decision on Thursday sends the case back to Cole County Circuit Court.
Missouri Supreme Court reverses Medicaid expansion decision
A man shot at his home early on Thursday morning, July 22 has died.
Victim dies after early morning Paducah shooting
Teams from Arkansas headed to southwest Missouri to help fight rising cases of COVID-19.
Teams sent to southwest Mo. to help fight rising cases of COVID-19

Latest News

Cases of COVID-19 in Illinois as of Friday, July 23.
Nearly 8K new cases of COVID-19 reported in Ill. in the last week
Teams are headed to southwest Missouri on Friday to help fight surging cases of COVID-19.
Teams to arrive in southwest Mo. to help with surge of COVID-19 cases
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 61 new cases of COVID-19, as of...
61 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Franklin, Williamson Counties
According to the Dunklin County Sheriff’s Office, court observes will not be allowed in...
Masks required, court observers not allowed at Dunklin Co. Justice Center