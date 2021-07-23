Southern 7 Health Dept.: 3 more counties added to warning level on COVID-19 risk metrics

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department reports three more counties in its region were added to the orange warning level for COVID-19.

As of Friday, July 23, the Illinois Department of Public Health moved Union, Johnson and Pulaski Counties to the warning level.

Union County - 273 potential new cases, based on 46 positive cases, per 100,000 reported. The test positivity percentage for the county was 5.3 percent out of 850 tests. ICU availability was 17.7 percent

Johnson County - 128 potential new cases, based on 16 positive cases, per 100,000 reported. The test positivity percentage for the county was 4 percent out of 325 tests. ICU availability was 17.7 percent

Pulaski County - 201 potential new cases, based on 11 positive cases, per 100,000 reported. The test positivity percentage for the county was 9.8 percent out of 132 tests. ICU availability was 17.7 percent

Massac County was moved to the orange level the week before and remains there.

The county had 78 potential new cases, based on 11 positive cases, per 100,000 reported. The test positivity percentage for the county was 6.2 percent out of 129 tests. The ICU availability was 17.7 percent.

The amount of new cases per 100,000 people, test positivity percentage metrics, and falling ICU bed availability at area hospitals are causing the elevated risk levels.

According to Illinois Department of Public Health, an orange designation indicates warning signs of increased COVID-19 risk in the community.

A county is considered at the orange warning level when at least two of the main indicators are going in the wrong direction.

