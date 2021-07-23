SIU hosts first open house in nearly 2 years

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University welcomes future students to campus for the first time in nearly two years.

Friday, July 23 marked the first SIU open house since November 2019.

Southern Illinois University Chancellor Austin A. Lane said he’s thrilled to have future Salukis on campus.

“It’s just so exciting to see everybody here in person,” he said. “As you know, we spent this last year doing some things we’ve never done before.”

Chancellor Lane said this decision to bring future students on campus was made nearly two months ago.

“We communicated that to our parents, to our potential students and so knowing this open house was going to fall right before, about four weeks before the semester it’s kind of our test run, to just make sure that we are back out and back open again but doing it in a safe way,” said Lane.

Lane talked about what future students and parents experienced on Friday.

“And so what we’re doing today is putting all of our talents, all of our faculty staff our students on display and so I really think it’s going to help people understand and see what we have,” he said.

Future students and parents took a campus tour and learned about the course offerings on campus. Students and Faculty of the university were on site for Friday’s event.

One parent, and alumni we talked to was happy to bring his son back to his old stomping grounds for the open house.

“It’s exciting until you catch a glimpse of yourself in the rear view mirror and you’re like whose the old dude and you realize, oh it’s not about you, and you’re not as young as you once were when you went here, but it’s fun to go back around, see what’s the same, see what’s changed,” said John Patterson, SIU alumni and future college parent.

Patterson talked about the facilities future students will use around the campus in Carbondale.

“I look around at the amenities that today’s students have and it’s fantastic, it’s top tier stuff that I hope, that’s why we’re here to see if we can take advantage of it,” he said.

As for Lane, its about being back on campus again.

“Just a lot of excitement, but it’s time to get back in person and do it safe but we can’t wait to bring our Salukis here,” explained Lane.

For the upcoming year, students that are vaccinated are not required to wear a mask on campus, and those who are not vaccinated, they need to wear a mask on campus as of now.

Students will begin fall classes on August 17.

