Rep. Bost introduces 3 veteran, caregivers bills

U.S. Representative Mike Bost (R-IL) introduced three bills to support veterans and caregivers this week.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) - U.S. Representative Mike Bost (R-IL) introduced three bills to support veterans and caregivers during the week of July 19.

The pieces of legislation are aimed at improving health care and services at the Department of Veteran Affairs for veterans and their caregivers.

The following are the three bills introduced:

  • VA Caregiver Transparency Act: provides the caregivers of certain seriously injured veterans with support, including a monthly, tax-free stipend. For full language of the measure, click here.
  • VA Assessment by Independent Measures (AIM) Act: would require VA to repeat the Independent Assessment every decade, beginning in 2025. The Independent Assessment was implemented in the Choice Act, which required a private sector evaluation of the VA health care system’s needs, capabilities, resources, workforce and culture. The AIM Act would adopt this and expand it to include VA’s training, research and emergency response missions. For full language of the measure, click here.
  • Guaranteeing Healthcare Access to Personnel Who Served (GHAPS) Act: would close gaps in care for veterans and improve VA’s ability to care for them in VA facilities, in the community, at-home and abroad. For full language of the measure, click here.

“It’s simple - these three bills will help deliver the world-class care that veterans deserve,” said Rep. Bost. “They would close gaps in care for veterans, strengthen services for caregivers, and increase transparency and accountability for taxpayers. "

Bost is the lead Republican on the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs and is a veteran.

He served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Bost introduced the three bills with U.S. Representative Jack Bergman (R-MI), who served as a Lt. General in the United States Marine Corps.

