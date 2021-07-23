Nearly 8K new cases of COVID-19 reported in Ill. in the last week

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 7,983 new cases of COVID-19, including 47 additional deaths, since Friday, July 16.

More than 73 percent of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 58 percent of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to CDC data.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,407,929 cases, including 23,401 deaths.

Since July 16, laboratories have reported 241,150 specimens for a total of 26,534,129.

As of Thursday night, 670 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 135 patients were in the ICU and 44 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from July 16-22 is 3.5 percent.

According to IDPH, a total of 13,056,857 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 19,928 doses.

Since July 16, the health department said 139,495 doses were reported administered in the state.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.