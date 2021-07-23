Heartland Votes
Nearly 8K new cases of COVID-19 reported in Ill. in the last week

Cases of COVID-19 in Illinois as of Friday, July 23.
Cases of COVID-19 in Illinois as of Friday, July 23.(Ill. Dept. of Public Health)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 7,983 new cases of COVID-19, including 47 additional deaths, since Friday, July 16.

More than 73 percent of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 58 percent of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to CDC data.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,407,929 cases, including 23,401 deaths.

Since July 16, laboratories have reported 241,150 specimens for a total of 26,534,129.

As of Thursday night, 670 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 135 patients were in the ICU and 44 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from July 16-22 is 3.5 percent.

According to IDPH, a total of 13,056,857 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 19,928 doses.

Since July 16, the health department said 139,495 doses were reported administered in the state.

