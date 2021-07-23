Heartland Votes
Missouri unemployment claims more than double in week’s time

By Clayton Hester
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KFVS) - According to the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, the initial claims for unemployment have more than doubled in Missouri.

Initial claims increased in Missouri by approximately 205.9%.

As of the week ending on July 10, the claims were at 5,717.

In the week ending on July 17, there were 11,770.

It’s the most new unemployment claims in one week since the week ending April 24, 2021, which as at 12,424.

