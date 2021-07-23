Missouri Dept. of Conservation and EPIC host reptile event

Heartland Votes
Families gathered around at Arena Park to get an up-close look at the creatures from the Missouri Department of Conservation on Friday, July 23.(KFVS)
By Brooke Buckner
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Snakes, frogs and even an alligator snapping turtle made a visit to Arena Park in Cape Girardeau on Friday morning, July 23.

Families gathered around as the Missouri Department of Conservation showed off a variety of reptiles and amphibians.

This is the first time MDC and the local non-profit group EPIC hosted the free event.

EPIC’s community services coordinator said the group’s goal is to build a positive community and provide educational opportunities to folks of all ages.

”It’s one of my favorite things to do just get people together in the community, offer food, fun things to do, offer educational opportunities. I love doing that sort of thing,” said Community Services Coordinator Shelly Wood.

The nature center’s naturalist invites the public to come to many more programs at the center.

”It’s a great opportunity to get out into our community and reach more people so often times it’s a great opportunity to find an audience here in the parks and get people who are unfamiliar with the work that we do, more familiar with it,” said Naturalist Alex Holmes.

If you missed out on the event today and want to check out any future events from EPIC and MDC, you can find more information online.

