Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Medical practice to its fourth location in Poplar Bluff

A primary care practice is expanding to Poplar Bluff, Mo.
A primary care practice is expanding to Poplar Bluff, Mo.(KSWO)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A primary care practice is expanding to Poplar Bluff.

EBO MD, headquartered in Cape Girardeau, will open its fourth location at 2725 North Westwood Blvd., Suite 4, in August.

Providers at the new clinic include Gary L. Ward, DO, a family medicine physician with deep ties to the Poplar Bluff community; family nurse practitioner Kayla Fuller; and registered nurse Aaron Bass.

Tim Hillis is the clinic’s manager and membership coordinator.

EBO MD of Poplar Bluff will host an information event on July 26-28 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the new clinic space.

To learn more, you can visit its website or call 573-872-4171.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Robin Newberry, public information officer with the Paducah Police Department, the...
9 employees released from hospital after explosion at Paducah Dippin’ Dots facility
Emergency crews responded to a three-vehicle crash in McCracken County on Thursday morning.
Crews respond to 3-vehicle crash involving SEMI
The unanimous decision on Thursday sends the case back to Cole County Circuit Court.
Missouri Supreme Court reverses Medicaid expansion decision
A man shot at his home early on Thursday morning, July 22 has died.
Victim dies after early morning Paducah shooting
Teams from Arkansas headed to southwest Missouri to help fight rising cases of COVID-19.
Teams sent to southwest Mo. to help fight rising cases of COVID-19

Latest News

Breakfast Show headlines 2-6
Breakfast Show headlines 2-6
Tips: How to protect your child using anonymous text apps
Tips: How to protect your child using anonymous text apps
How to apply for FEMA flooding recovery aid
How to apply for FEMA flooding recovery aid
Ways to keep your car is good to go for cold commute
Ways to keep your car is good to go for cold commute
Breakfast Show Headlines 2/11
Breakfast Show Headlines 2/11