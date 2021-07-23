Medical practice to its fourth location in Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A primary care practice is expanding to Poplar Bluff.

EBO MD, headquartered in Cape Girardeau, will open its fourth location at 2725 North Westwood Blvd., Suite 4, in August.

Providers at the new clinic include Gary L. Ward, DO, a family medicine physician with deep ties to the Poplar Bluff community; family nurse practitioner Kayla Fuller; and registered nurse Aaron Bass.

Tim Hillis is the clinic’s manager and membership coordinator.

EBO MD of Poplar Bluff will host an information event on July 26-28 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the new clinic space.

To learn more, you can visit its website or call 573-872-4171.

