Heartland Votes
Masks required, court observers not allowed at Dunklin Co. Justice Center

By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, Dunklin County officials have issued a couple of mandates.

According to the Dunklin County Sheriff’s Office, court observes will not be allowed in courtrooms at this time and everyone entering the justice center will be required to wear a mask.

Masks will be required whether for court or personal business.

The sheriff’s office made the announcement on their Facebook page on Thursday, July 22.

Posted by Dunklin County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, July 22, 2021

The Dunklin County Health Department reported there were 36 active COVID-19 cases on Friday, July 16.

The health department said they will offer walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics each Tuesday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. until the end of August. Those who prefer an appointment can call 573-888-9008.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services COVID-19 Dashboard, there have been 16 new positive virus cases in the past seven days and the positivity rate in Dunklin County is at 11.2 percent.

