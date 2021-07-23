Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Mario Batali harassment probe settlement: $600K to accusers

FILE - In this May 24, 2019, file photo, celebrity chef Mario Batali is arraigned on a charge...
FILE - In this May 24, 2019, file photo, celebrity chef Mario Batali is arraigned on a charge of indecent assault and battery in Boston Municipal Court in Boston, in connection with a 2017 incident at a Boston restaurant. New York's attorney general Letitia James announced a $600,000 settlement with Batali and his former business partner Joseph Bastianich after investigators alleged a hostile work environment at their restaurants.(Source: David L Ryan/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Disgraced chef Mario Batali, his business partner and their New York City restaurant company have agreed to pay $600,000 to resolve a four-year investigation by the state attorney general’s office.

The probe looked into allegations that Batali, restaurant managers and other workers sexually harassed employees.

The money will be split among at least 20 former employees of B&B Hospitality and their Manhattan restaurants Babbo, Lupa and the now-closed Del Posto, all of which Batali co-owned with Joseph Bastianich until March 2019.

Attorney General Letitia James announced the settlement Friday.

Messages seeking comment were left for lawyers for Batali and Bastianich.

Both men’s signatures appeared on the settlement agreement, dated Thursday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Robin Newberry, public information officer with the Paducah Police Department, the...
9 employees released from hospital after explosion at Paducah Dippin’ Dots facility
Emergency crews responded to a three-vehicle crash in McCracken County on Thursday morning.
Crews respond to 3-vehicle crash involving SEMI
The unanimous decision on Thursday sends the case back to Cole County Circuit Court.
Missouri Supreme Court reverses Medicaid expansion decision
A man shot at his home early on Thursday morning, July 22 has died.
Victim dies after early morning Paducah shooting
Teams from Arkansas headed to southwest Missouri to help fight rising cases of COVID-19.
Teams sent to southwest Mo. to help fight rising cases of COVID-19

Latest News

Car crashes through Shawnee Park building in Cape Girardeau
Car crashes through Shawnee Park building in Cape Girardeau
2 suspects on the run after 1 shot during robbery in South Fulton, TN
2 suspects on the run after 1 shot during robbery in South Fulton, TN
Mt. Vernon police search for suspect using gold coins
Mt. Vernon police search for suspect using gold coins
Assault charge filed against Missouri assistant professor
Assault charge filed against Missouri assistant professor
Perryville teacher loses half of her body weight
Perryville teacher loses half of her body weight