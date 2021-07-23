Johnston City Police seeks public’s help finding three missing kids

JOHNSTON CITY, Ill. (KFVS) - Three kids are missing, and Johnston City Police Department needs your help finding them.

The kids include a 15-year-old boy and a set of twin boys.

They were last known to be with Cassandra Carter.

They were traveling in a 2012 white Ford Explorer with the license plate BB72781.

If you know anything, please contact the Johnston City police at (618) 983-5888.

