Johnston City Police seeks public’s help finding three missing kids

Cassandra Carter (left) is believed to have the three kids (right) in a white 2012 Ford Explorer.
Cassandra Carter (left) is believed to have the three kids (right) in a white 2012 Ford Explorer.(Johnston City Police Department)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JOHNSTON CITY, Ill. (KFVS) - Three kids are missing, and Johnston City Police Department needs your help finding them.

The kids include a 15-year-old boy and a set of twin boys.

They were last known to be with Cassandra Carter.

They were traveling in a 2012 white Ford Explorer with the license plate BB72781.

If you know anything, please contact the Johnston City police at (618) 983-5888.

