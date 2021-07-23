Heartland Votes
Hot and humid for your weekend

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Grant Dade
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. We are watching a few isolated storms across our western counties. Most of this activity will weaken after sunset but, until then some heavy downpours and cloud to ground lightning will be possible with any storm. Temperatures will be warm and muggy over night. Lows by morning will be in the lower 70s in most areas with a few upper 60s in our far northern counties.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a slim chance for an afternoon pop up storm. Highs will reach the lower 90s with the heat index ranging between 98 and 103 degrees.

Sunday a cold front will move towards the Heartland. Ahead of this front we will see hot and humid conditions with scattered storms developing. Highs will reach the lower to middle 90s with the heat index approaching 105 degrees.

