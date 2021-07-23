Heartland Votes
Hazy and Hot Today!

Even hotter conditions over the weekend....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
(KFVS)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 3:06 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Mostly clear skies this morning with visibility issues in areas due to patchy fog. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer in the low 70s. Hazy skies continue as smoke from the ongoing wildfires out west will be across the Heartland today. Mostly sunny skies and warmer in the upper 80s/low 90s. It will feel more like the middle 90s by the afternoon and slightly more humid as winds have shifted out of the south. There is about a 10-20% chance of an isolated shower or storm during the afternoon.

The heat will be the top story over the weekend. High temperature reach the low 90s with heat indices in the low 100s. It can be dangerous to be in these conditions outside for extended periods of time. Above average temps and mostly dry weather will continue into next week.

Best chances of seeing a few more showers/storms will be Sunday into Monday.

-Lisa

