Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Gov. Beshear to hold COVID-19 briefing Monday

Governor Andy Beshear will hold a COVID-19 briefing on Monday, July 26.
Governor Andy Beshear will hold a COVID-19 briefing on Monday, July 26.(WKYT)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will hold a COVID-19 briefing on Monday, July 26.

The governor and Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner for the Kentucky Department for Public Health, will discuss COVID-19 cases, including the latest on the Delta variant, in Kentucky.

They will be joined by Dr. Jason Glass, commissioner for the Kentucky Department of Education, and Lu Young, chair of the Kentucky Board of Eduction.

The briefing will be at 3 p.m. at the Kentucky State Capitol.

On Friday, Gov. Beshear announced 2,261,321 Kentuckians vaccinated and 994 newly reported cases of COVID-19. The full...

Posted by Governor Andy Beshear on Friday, July 23, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Robin Newberry, public information officer with the Paducah Police Department, the...
9 employees released from hospital after explosion at Paducah Dippin’ Dots facility
Emergency crews responded to a three-vehicle crash in McCracken County on Thursday morning.
Crews respond to 3-vehicle crash involving SEMI
The unanimous decision on Thursday sends the case back to Cole County Circuit Court.
Missouri Supreme Court reverses Medicaid expansion decision
A man shot at his home early on Thursday morning, July 22 has died.
Victim dies after early morning Paducah shooting
Teams from Arkansas headed to southwest Missouri to help fight rising cases of COVID-19.
Teams sent to southwest Mo. to help fight rising cases of COVID-19

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
A primary care practice is expanding to Poplar Bluff, Mo.
Medical practice to its fourth location in Poplar Bluff
Routine mosquito testing found the first batch of mosquitoes positive for West Nile Virus in...
West Nile Virus detected in mosquitoes in Jackson County, Ill.
Teams from Arkansas headed to southwest Missouri to help fight rising cases of COVID-19.
Teams sent to southwest Mo. to help fight rising cases of COVID-19