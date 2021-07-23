Gov. Beshear to hold COVID-19 briefing Monday

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will hold a COVID-19 briefing on Monday, July 26.

The governor and Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner for the Kentucky Department for Public Health, will discuss COVID-19 cases, including the latest on the Delta variant, in Kentucky.

They will be joined by Dr. Jason Glass, commissioner for the Kentucky Department of Education, and Lu Young, chair of the Kentucky Board of Eduction.

The briefing will be at 3 p.m. at the Kentucky State Capitol.

On Friday, Gov. Beshear announced 2,261,321 Kentuckians vaccinated and 994 newly reported cases of COVID-19. The full... Posted by Governor Andy Beshear on Friday, July 23, 2021

