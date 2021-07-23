First Alert: Hot and hazy day

Heartland Votes
Skies will be mostly sunny today, but it will continue to be hazy.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 3:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(KFVS) - Visibility could be an issue during the morning commute due to patchy, light and dense fog.

Skies will be mostly sunny today, but it will continue to be hazy. Smoke from the western wildfires continues to hang around the Heartland.

This afternoon will also be more humid and hot with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. It will feel more like the middle 90s.

There is about a 10-20 percent chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm.

The weekend will be very hot and humid.

Highs will reach the low 90s with heat indices in the low 100s.

Take extra precautions if you have to work or spend time outside this weekend. Extended time outdoors in the extreme heat and humidity can increase the potential for heat related illnesses.

Above average temps and mostly dry conditions will continue into next week.

Best chances of seeing a few more showers and storms will be Sunday into Monday.

