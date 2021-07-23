First Alert Friday Forecast

We continue the trend of becoming a touch hotter and more humid each day. Highs this afternoon will be right around 90, with peak heat indices in the 96 to 102 range. We may see an isolated afternoon thunderstorm somewhere but most areas should be dry. Still some haze and smoke from western fires as well. Over the weekend we’ll see dew points and afternoon temps continue to inch up.....and official heat advisories may eventually be needed for some areas.

No major weather systems are on the horizon for us, but a very weak front may move in from the northwest on Sunday and stall for a day or two. This should increase shower and storm chances a bit from about Sunday thru Tuesday. Given the heat and humidity, a few of these could produce strong wind gusts and very heavy downpours. Later next week continues with high pressure aloft, meaning a rather hot and humid final week of July.

