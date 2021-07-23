Farley man arrested for robbery at Paducah Walmart

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man has been arrested in McCracken County after attempting to shoplift just over $100 worth of items.

Included in the items that 33-year-old Stephen Myers was trying to steal was a vacuum, Coke and a cooler.

A deputy with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office saw a physical fight between a man and woman at Walmart, as the man was shoving the female with a shopping cart containing a small child and several items of merchandise.

He was arrested and charged with 2nd degree robbery.

Myers is from the Farley area of Paducah and has a history of charges, including first degree robbery, assault, driving under the influence and theft.

