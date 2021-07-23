Egyptian Health Dept. reports 80 total cases of COVID-19 in its 3 counties the past week
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported 80 total cases of COVID-19 in its three counties, as of Friday, July 23.
That’s the total number of cases for the week of July 17-23.
Newly reported cases of the virus include:
Saline County
- Female - one under the age of 10, two in their teens, four in their 20s, three in their 30s, five in their 40s, three in their 50s, three in their 60s and one in their 80s
- Male - one under the age of 10, one in their teens, one in their 20s, two in their 30s, two in their 40s, three in their 50s
Gallatin County
- Female - one in their teens, three in their 30s, one in their 50s
- Male - one in their teens, one in their 40s, one in their 70s
White County
- Female - one under the age of 5, one under the age of 10, six in their teens, four in their 20s, four in their 30s, three in their 40s, one in their 50s, three in their 60s, one over the age of 100
- Male - three in their teens, five in their 20s, one in their 30s, three in their 40s, one in their 50s, two in their 60s, one in their 80s
A summary of the total cases includes:
Saline County
- Total cases - 2,850
- Total deaths - 57
Gallatin County
- Total cases - 528
- Total deaths - 4
White County
- Total cases - 1,879
- Total deaths - 27
