6th annual Tour de Seven 5K in Pope Co. to benefit Hometown Heroes

POPE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The 6th annual Tour de Seven 5K will benefit the Hometown Heroes organization.

It will be held on Saturday, September 18 in Golconda, during the town’s annual Shrimp Festival.

Organizers say the race course begins at Golden Circle in Golconda, is paved, wheelchair and stroller accessible with no big hills and has only a few small inclines.

Pets on a leash are welcome.

They said hydration/first aid stations will be available.

Early registration for the Tour de Seven ends on Sept. 3. The entry fee is $25 and includes a participant t-shirt.

Late registration is $30 and a t-shirt is not guaranteed.

Day-of registration begins at 7 a.m. followed by the race at 8 a.m.

A one-mile Shrimp Crawl will start at 8:30 a.m. Entry is free and you can buy a t-shirt for $10 if you register by Sept. 3.

To register for the Tour de Seven, you can call Bobi Cavins at 618-634-2297, ext. 9123 or email bcavins@s7hd.org.

You can also register online.

According to the Southern Seven Health Department, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Pope County Hometown Heroes, a student-led civics organization based in peer monitoring. They hope to leave a positive impact on their school and community through annual projects, as well as raising strong leaders for the future.

“The Tour de Seven is not just a race, but a chance to help improve the communities we serve”, said Natalie Sawyer, S7HD health education director. “Each year we select a group that is eager to meet the needs of its residents. Hometown Heroes are young people striving to make a difference.”

The event was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

